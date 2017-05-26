AutoCAD Drafter1

Company 
Fircroft
Location 
New Orleans
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Designer Jobs
Job ID 
571966
Posted on 
Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 3:59pm
Apply 
About the Role:

The Role:
autocad drafter with 2D experience working on architectural floor plans. need not travel. in office only.

Architectural Drafting

About Fircroft:
