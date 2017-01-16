AutoCAD Draughtsman

About the Role:

A client of mine, who specialises in providing turnkey solutions for plant and machinery clients is urgently looking for an Autocad or Autocad 3D Draughtsman for multiple projects for a client in the North East of England.

Key skills

-AutoCad or Autocad 3D

-Plant or piping design

-Experience in going to Site Measuring and involvement in Plant instillation

If you are interested in this position please email your CV ASAP.

Thanks,

Gerry