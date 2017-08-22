Autocad Draughtsman

About the Role:

Good morning,

A key client of mine, based in the Power Industry, is ugently looking to bring on an Autocad Draugtsman for a long term project. The candidate will be updating documentation and building panels.

Key Skills

-Autocad Proficiency

-Single Line Drawings

-Electrically biased

-Background of Panel Building

The company is a major company within Renewable Energy and is rapidly expading. If you are interested in this position please send your CV in the first instance.

Thanks,

Gerry