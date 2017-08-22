Autocad Draughtsman

Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
West Midlands,England
Salary
£10 to £100 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
614860
Posted on
Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 4:53am
About the Role:
Good morning,
A key client of mine, based in the Power Industry, is ugently looking to bring on an Autocad Draugtsman for a long term project. The candidate will be updating documentation and building panels.
Key Skills
-Autocad Proficiency
-Single Line Drawings
-Electrically biased
-Background of Panel Building
The company is a major company within Renewable Energy and is rapidly expading. If you are interested in this position please send your CV in the first instance.
Thanks,
Gerry
