Autocad Electrical Design Engineer

About the Role:

Good afternoon,

A client of mine, who deals heavily in the special purpose machinery, is urgently looking for an electrical design engineer for help on a number of projects with different manufacturers. The role will be for at least 6 months.

Key skills

- Experience with Electrical design to safety IE requirements

- Control Panel Design

- Experience with any CAD system and with PLC's, preferably recent PLC experience

Bonus skills

- Range of industry experience ideally special purpose machinery

If you are interested in this position please send through your CV ASAP.

Thanks,

Gerry