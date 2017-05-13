Autoclave Supervisor

About the Role:

Our Client is currently recruiting for an Autoclaves Supervisor with significant Construction experience in industrial installations.



The Autoclaves Supervisor, reporting to the Construction Manager, will represent the Client on-site at Anagold's Çöpler Sulphide Expansion Project ensuring that the contractor's work is completed safely, correctly, on time and within budget. In addition, you will ensure the construction contractors' activities comply with all aspects of Health, Safety, Environment and Security (HSES) policy, site regulations, permit to work procedures and client requirements.

* Supervise autoclave construction contractor's activities associated with the construction of autoclaves on site

* Be on the construction site constantly in order to ensure contractors adhere to the project standards and specifications

* Verify the contractor's workforce are qualified to carry out the works

* Provide direction and facilitation to contractors

* Plan and coordinate the contractor's works

* Ensure the contractor adhere to the and project construction plans

* Work with other supervisors in order to determine the working priorities and manage workflow and battery limits

* Assist contractors in order to get sufficient equipment and personnel on site to ensure the works are progressed as per the project schedule

* Ensure the works are carried out in accordance with the project quality standards and procedures

* Focus on safety and ensuring that all the contractors' workforce adheres to the project HSE standards

* Determine and reviewing any work methods that will result in improved efficiency and productivity in the workplace

* Ensure that contractors reports, records, timesheets, and invoices are promptly delivered as per the contract

* Ensure compliance and take initiative for safety and environmental issues

* Key interfaces will include project personnel, superintendents, HSSE, Client, and contractors



The successful candidate must have experience of autoclave construction/installation.



