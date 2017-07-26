Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Germany,Europe
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
609215
Posted on
Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 7:57am
About the Role:
Automotive Instrumentation Technician - West Germany - 3 Month Contract
My client is a key supplier to the automotive industry in search of an experienced automotive technician to autonomously carry out full instrumentation on a hybrid passenger vehicle for extensive testing.
Key Skills;
* Instrumentation of hybrid systems is essential
* Fitment of; flow sensors, pressure transducers, thermocouples, actuators
* Elektrofachkraft or IMI ACCREDITATION
Beneficial:
* German language
Rate - Competitive
Start - Immediate
Location - North Germany
Duration - 3 Months +
