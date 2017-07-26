Automotive Instrumentation Technician

G2 Recruitment
Germany,Europe
Contract
Engineering Jobs
609215
Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 7:57am
About the Role:

Automotive Instrumentation Technician - West Germany - 3 Month Contract

My client is a key supplier to the automotive industry in search of an experienced automotive technician to autonomously carry out full instrumentation on a hybrid passenger vehicle for extensive testing.

Key Skills;



* Instrumentation of hybrid systems is essential
* Fitment of; flow sensors, pressure transducers, thermocouples, actuators
* Elektrofachkraft or IMI ACCREDITATION

Beneficial:



* German language

Rate - Competitive

Start - Immediate

Location - North Germany

Duration - 3 Months +