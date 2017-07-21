About the Role:

Our client is recruiting for a BD Manager-Subsea for the UK.

It is essential that the successful candidate must have experience in Subsea/SURF

Overall responsibility for developing the global growth strategy for the sales expansion of products and services within the SURF and Subsea Field Development space. Global travel may be required to gather market intelligence, building a network of customer contacts and direct sales activities.



The key focus will be expansion of the product line, through analysis of new market sectors in either geography or technology, acquisition targets and industry trends. To lead and manage the product line globally to deliver or exceed the product line objectives.

Key Responsibilities



" Assist with input to the strategic direction for the operational aspects of the t facility and other Subsea product lines.

" Implement a sustainable strategy to develop the future products for the Global product line, in conjunction with Engineering.

" Responsible for the development and implementation of sustainable key client strategies.

" Generate awareness of the Company's brand and products.

" Responsible for setting and achieving client demand expectations.

" Develop and foster relationships with clients at strategic levels within their organization, such that it serves to improve business to business relationships.

" Oversee the development and implementation of strategic improvements including but not limited to new product developments, acquisitions, regional expansions, etc.

" Develop and implement a clear post-delivery support strategy for the product line.

" Regular reporting to the VP on the status of the Product Line.

" Coordinate with senior management team and operations to develop, maintain and continually improve sales materials.

" Maintain behaviour in compliance with the clients HSE requirements.





Accountabilities: (Deliverables)



" Create and implement a strategic sales plan to grow the customer base within existing market segments and expansion beyond.

" Business Planning (Strategic, Business, Annual).

" Maintain and continually develop knowledge of competitive products, pricing and services.

" Work with the VP or designate to identify strategies and planning for the stability and future growth of the product line.

" Provide technical, operational and economical presentations of the products to customers in person.

" Act as an ambassador of the Company at all levels both internally and externally.

" Communicate new opportunities, special developments, information, product requests and feedback gathered through related activities to the senior management team.





