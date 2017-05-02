BDM - Kazakstan (Oil Field Services)

Company
Spencer Ogden
Location
Kazakhstan
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Sales and Marketing Jobs
Job ID
554379
Posted on
Tuesday, May 2, 2017 - 4:43am
About the Role:
My client is a Global Oil Field Service company, who are currently looking for an onshore Business Development Manager based in Kazakhstan.
Requirements:
- Must be based in Kazakhstan already or from Russia willing to move over,
- Must speak English and Russian fluently.
- Proven track record in Oil&Gas services sales.
- The Individual can come from a service business or customer.
- Role is travel based, so must be willing to travel within Kazakhstan.
For more information about this role please contact our Dubai office
