BDM - Kazakstan (Oil Field Services)

Company Spencer Ogden Location Kazakhstan Job Type Permanent Category Sales and Marketing

About the Role:

My client is a Global Oil Field Service company, who are currently looking for an onshore Business Development Manager based in Kazakhstan.

Requirements:

- Must be based in Kazakhstan already or from Russia willing to move over,

- Must speak English and Russian fluently.

- Proven track record in Oil&Gas services sales.

- The Individual can come from a service business or customer.

- Role is travel based, so must be willing to travel within Kazakhstan.



