Billing Invoice Coordinator

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £23 to £28 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs Job ID 586944 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are seeking an experienced Invoicing Coordinator for our client in the Dyce area. This is a staff role.



Key experience sought:



Equipment Rental/Hire Billing Experience and invoice reconciliation

Hire control database management

Ability to understand and apply contractual arrangements







MAIN DUTIES



Managing the completed Receiving Reports (RR) to ensure return dates are correct and maintain the Billing Ticket (BT) status.

Raising and issuing invoices - Inspection, Repairs, Re-bills in a timely manner.

Updating Invoice details on the Repairs Register and liaising with Operations / Procurement departments.

Filing documentation in customer files and general housekeeping.

Assist in the production and checking of the month end rental invoices prior to posting and submission to customers.

Assist with the month end BT and Invoice Summary report checks.

Deal with customer telephone calls and queries.

Provide holiday cover for reception as required



Previous experience in invoice processing / accounts.



Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

Working knowledge of asset hiring system.











