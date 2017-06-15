Billing Invoice Coordinator

Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£23 to £28 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID
586944
Posted on
Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 7:26am
About the Role:We are seeking an experienced Invoicing Coordinator for our client in the Dyce area. This is a staff role.
Key experience sought:
Equipment Rental/Hire Billing Experience and invoice reconciliation
Hire control database management
Ability to understand and apply contractual arrangements
MAIN DUTIES
Managing the completed Receiving Reports (RR) to ensure return dates are correct and maintain the Billing Ticket (BT) status.
Raising and issuing invoices - Inspection, Repairs, Re-bills in a timely manner.
Updating Invoice details on the Repairs Register and liaising with Operations / Procurement departments.
Filing documentation in customer files and general housekeeping.
Assist in the production and checking of the month end rental invoices prior to posting and submission to customers.
Assist with the month end BT and Invoice Summary report checks.
Deal with customer telephone calls and queries.
Provide holiday cover for reception as required
Previous experience in invoice processing / accounts.
Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).
Working knowledge of asset hiring system.
Apply