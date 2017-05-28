Blade Engineer

About the Role:
EDF EN Services UK ("EENS UK") is a fast growing business in the renewable O&M industry. EENS UK has the task of deliver renewable operations and maintenance (O&M) services in the UK. In the last 4 years we have doubled size and grown to be responsible for the operation and maintenance of circa 450MW in 26 wind farms. Our priority is zero harm.
The job holder will report to the O&M Engineering manager working closely with the Engineering team. He/she will develop, execute and take ownership of the EDF ENS blade management strategy, responsible for maintaining the integrity of all wind turbine rotor blades within the portfolio throughout their operational life.
The post holder's responsibilities include:
ESSENTIAL REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications and Experience
Technical and Commercial Knowledge and Skills:
Leadership Skills:
Inspiration
Integrity
Honourable, trustworthy, fair and honestPersistent, determined and resilient
Impact
Get results and make things happenInfluence, sell, persuade at all levelsTake measured risks
Involvement
Create a working environment of safety, autonomy and trustEngage motivate and involve others
Core values:
AGILITYBe reactive and adapt continuously to changes in our market and environment
Know how to seize the opportunities and make risky decisions in an uncertain future
Promote our spirit of initiative and our creativity to help in developing our projects
Innovate and create to develop tomorrow's technologies and renew our expertise
Be committed to developing renewable energies
Share a same desire to find solutions and make our projects work
Carry out our activities enthusiastically, with a focus on professionalism and performance
Be committed to protecting the environment
RESPECTBe considerate of and recognise individuals, respect people
Show an open spirit, respect the opinions
Be honest in our actions and relationships
Ensure safe working conditions and the safety of our installations
RESPONSIBILITYKeep our commitments
Be responsible for what we do
Address the impact of our activities on the natural and human environments
Give the best of ourselves and adopt a constructive attitude
SOLIDARITYCount on each other
Bring added value to the regions and local communities
Include our vision, activities and relations in a long-term perspective