BMS Commissioning Engineer Roles (Cambridge x2, Edinburgh x2)

Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Cambridge,Cambridgeshire,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
605802
Posted on
Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 6:23am
About the Role:
BMS Commissioning Engineer Positions x4
My multi-national client are looking for 4x BMS Commissioning engineers for 2 separate projects. They are looking to take on two engineers for Edinburgh and two for Cambridge.
Skills:
* Experience of Commissioning on BMS Projects
Beneficial Skills:
* Experience of StruxtureWare
Location: Cambridge OR Edinburgh
Duration: 3 months initial
Hours: 40 per week (possibility of over time)
Rate: £Competitive
Start Date: Immediate
If you're interested, please email me your up-to-date CV
