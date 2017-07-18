BMS Commissioning Engineer Roles (Cambridge x2, Edinburgh x2)

G2 Recruitment
Cambridge,Cambridgeshire,England
Contract
Engineering Jobs
605802
Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 6:23am
About the Role:

BMS Commissioning Engineer Positions x4

My multi-national client are looking for 4x BMS Commissioning engineers for 2 separate projects. They are looking to take on two engineers for Edinburgh and two for Cambridge.

Skills:



* Experience of Commissioning on BMS Projects

Beneficial Skills:



* Experience of StruxtureWare

Location: Cambridge OR Edinburgh
Duration: 3 months initial
Hours: 40 per week (possibility of over time)
Rate: £Competitive
Start Date: Immediate

If you're interested, please email me your up-to-date CV