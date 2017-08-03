BOG (Boil of Gas) Rotary Supervisor

Company
Fircroft
Location
Russia
Job Type
Contract
Category
Construction Jobs
Job ID
612301
Posted on
Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 11:01pm
About the Role:
The Role:
Handle BOG Compressors
Duration: Oct 2017- April 2018
Rotation: 30 days on/30 days off
Accommodation: Shared
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Ideally you should have 5-10 years of LNG Experience from construction stage
Experience in EPC projects from contractor side a must have
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.
Apply