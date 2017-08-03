BOG (Boil of Gas) Rotary Supervisor

About the Role:

The Role:

Handle BOG Compressors



Duration: Oct 2017- April 2018

Rotation: 30 days on/30 days off

Accommodation: Shared



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Ideally you should have 5-10 years of LNG Experience from construction stage

Experience in EPC projects from contractor side a must have



