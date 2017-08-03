BOG (Boil of Gas) Rotary Supervisor

Company 
Fircroft
Location 
Russia
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Construction Jobs
Job ID 
612301
Posted on 
Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 11:01pm
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

The Role:
Handle BOG Compressors

Duration: Oct 2017- April 2018
Rotation: 30 days on/30 days off
Accommodation: Shared

Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Ideally you should have 5-10 years of LNG Experience from construction stage
Experience in EPC projects from contractor side a must have

About Fircroft:
