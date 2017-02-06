Boiler Erection Engineer - Power Plant

Company Spencer Ogden Location Vietnam,Far East Salary $6000 to $8000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 523957 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Roles and Responsibilities



- Monitor installation/erection activities of boiler and its auxiliaries at Site and check whether or not installation/erection works are in accordance with approved procedures, applicable standards/laws and state of the art.



- Check together with Subcontractor(s) and/or the Client predetermined check-points(ITP) for proper installation/erection of boiler and its auxiliaries at various stages of installation/ erection process.



- Review the installation/erection procedures of boiler and its auxiliaries prepared by Subcontractor(s) including planning of temporary platform/supports/devise required for installation/erection works to ensure that the procedures are in line with applicable codes/standards and state of the art and that the installation/erection works are carried out smoothly as scheduled.



- Prepare a reply to any inquiry from the Client as well as Subcontractor(s) in respect of installation/erection of boiler and its auxiliaries in consultation with Subcontractor(s) as well as the Client.



- Prepare necessary directives and advisory instructions to the Client and/or the Subcontractors in respect of installation/erection of boiler and its auxiliaries.



- Chair, if required, monthly and weekly site coordination meetings with Subcontractors with the objective of establishing project and site status for schedule, construction matters, regulatory compliance and risk analysis etc.



- Review and confirm the completeness and correctness of the Erection Handover Packages prepared by Subcontractors.



- Take the lead in resolving any construction issues in consultation with a responsible Subcontractor(s).



Requirements



- Minimum 5 years experience within boiler erection engineering



- Experience in working on power generation projects within Asia



- Ability to relocate and work in Vietnam on a long term contract



