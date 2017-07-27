BOILER OPERATORS (SHIFT SERVICE) - DIRECT HIRE CONTRACT – ITALY *basic Italian needed*

Company Woodland Consultancy Services Location Italy,Europe Job Type Contract Category Operations Jobs Job ID 609369 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: BOILER OPERATORS (SHIFT SERVICE) - DIRECT HIRE CONTRACT – ITALY Our Client, a Major international Oil and Gas contractor, is presently participating in a Tender for Production Support Services in Italy and is looking for Boiler Operators (Shift Service). QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE: • Valid Boiler Operator Level I License certification in accordance with DM 21.05.74. • Deep knowledge of PED (Pressure Equipment Directive) and associated Italian decrees D.lgs 93/2000, DM 329 del 2004 • Knowledge of Energetic Efficiency as per D.lgs 4 Luglio 2014 n. 102 • Knowledge of Italian legislation D.Lgs 3 Aprile 2006, n. 152 concerning emission to atmosphere and associated limits and constraints. • Proven previous experience in operations of similar boilers: for at least five (5) years. • Demonstrate mechanical aptitude of equipment and how to properly maintain and operate equipment and systems. • Knowledge of water analysis tests identifying the proper water treatment required for efficient boiler operation. • Ability to read and interpret all the various instruments in the plant and make equipment adjustments as required. • Language: fluent English fluent and basic Italian. • Proficient in the use of MS Office suite (Word, Excel, Power Point, Outlook) • Experience in facilities exposed to H2S. • Good fit to ensure effectiveness and safe work on the field. JOB REQUIREMENT Boiler Operators shall provide technical assistance on Boiler Operation Services. A non-exhaustive list of these services is the following: • Carrying out the activities according to the existing laws, the Modello 231 adopted by Company and doesn’t infringe the provisions therein stated. • Respecting the Compliance, Code of Conduct, Ethic Chart, HSE Chart and all procedures and rules of Affiliate and Group. • Observing and monitoring of the process parameters to verify processing conditions and to make necessary adjustments (and tuning) interacting as well with external operators; • Steam boiler operators maintain and operate various types of steam engines, boilers, turbines and auxiliary equipment to provide power and other utilities strictly need for the plant operation, main tasks are: • Supervise all aspects related to operations of steam generation and distribution during assigned shift and effectively react to manage all associated parameters following the changes of plant steam and electric power demand and face with anomalies or downgraded situations, taking also into account the steam generated in other units of plant. • Ensure the steam generation, distribution and recovery are safely operated in efficient and economical manner, and in compliance with the best practice and Vendor operating manuals; • Operating and monitoring steam boilers and auxiliary equipment such as pumps, feeding water network and pumps, condensers and steam recovery units in order to guarantee the plant steam demand at several pressure levels, following the their continuous changes; • Analysing and recording instrument readings, troubleshooting and performing minor intervention at site to prevent system failure or to improve the operating efficiency of systems managed; • Identifying incipient failure or malfunctions in the systems, detailing in the work order (SAP) all required interventions to be carried out by Maintenance teams to restore the correct functioning of the systems; • Supervising on site the maintenance intervention during shut down of the systems under his responsibility; • Monitoring and inspecting performance of equipment for efficient operation and ensuring that water boiler water, chemicals and fuel are maintained ant required quality and quantity level; • Checking and optimizing combustion parameters in order to increase efficiency of the systems and reduce impacts on emission to atmosphere; • Operating the systems according to the emission trading policy defined by the COMPANY and fully in compliance with Italian regulation; • Operating the related systems (gas turbines, steam turbine, HRSG, pumps, condenser etc...) in all possible operating conditions like bur not limited to start-up, ramp-up, stable conditions, ramp down, shut-down, cooling. We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specification and are able to work in the EU.