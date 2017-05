About the Role:

Our client the UK's leading sustainability support services are seeking to hire an experienced Bureau Administrator to be based in their Surrey Head Office. This is a fantastic opportunity for an individual looking for career progression within an expanding and ambitious company.Bureau Administrator Responsibilities:* Responsible for carrying out various bureau tasks including: Data Entry, Invoice Validation and Data analysis.* Responsible for collation and evaluation of energy data from various client premises.* Data entry of invoice and consumption data.* Responsible for data analysis and the investigation of anomalies in report form.* Collation of invoices - paper and electronic.* Invoice analysis, including - Investigation of anomalies, liaising with suppliers and invoice validation summary reports.Bureau Administrator Experience:* Whilst formal qualifications are not necessary, it is expected that the successful applicant will be extremely numerate and have a good analytical mind.* Four years working experience in Bureau administration/Invoice validation.* People management experience.* Experience working for an Energy Broker.If this sounds like something you are particularly interested in, please apply with an updated version of your CV to rebekah.robinson@spencer-ogden.com or feel free to give me a call on +44 207 268 9327.For more information about this role please contact our London office