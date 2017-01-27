About the Role:

Based in Aberdeen, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Business Analyst to provide a comprehensive value-adding business analysis, challenging and supporting in respect of operated and non-operated licences at all stages of the E&P life cycle.



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:



The successful candidate will be responsible for providing expertise in accounting and reporting, whilst working towards efficient, effective and consistent accounting treatment and reporting time lines.



The positions requires someone to competently manage the co-ordination of the quarterly rolling forecast process (including provision of variance analysis to local management) with the ability to liaise with functions, departments and management teams to ensure accurate forecasts (covering both JV and G&A) are obtained / maintained and enhance budget holder understanding of the reporting processes.

Other duties include:

* Manage the provision of accurate and timely monthly performance analysis ensuring consistency and ensuring actuals, variance analysis, accruals and relevant balance sheet positions are as expected.* Verify month end results supplied and ensure that partner billings accurately reflect activities and equites.* Understand all relevant commercial contracts/agreements together with their financial implications.* Represent at Operating Committee and Finance Committee meetings.* Assist the team with the preparation of Investment Proposals as required.* Active involvement in any Business Development / Commercial / Legal Agreement reviews to identify and highlight any financial / accounting implications and plan ahead for their implementation.* Maintain effective working relationship with JV partners ensuring the provision of accurate and timely information for JV/Internal/External audits for all licences.* Challenge / advise business on performance issues and suggest /assist with solutions to resolve.* Communication of business objectives and performance, ensuring the necessary routine and ad-hoc management information is supplied timeously and accurately to enable effective decision making / performance management

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Our client is looking to hire a high calibre Qualified Accountant with a proven track record and Oil & Gas Industry knowledge.



Strong technical accounting knowledge with ability to interpret, analyse and present financial data in business context is essential, along with good business/commercial awareness and proven analytical skills to ensure value-add to the organisation.



Knowledge of SAP would be beneficial