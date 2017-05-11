About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Business Analyst - Finance, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Work with the Opex Management workstream team to produce:

o "As is" process / data flow documentation.

o Roadmap in support of enhanced forecasting process (incl. tools/systems).

o Cost reporting and planning tools based on activity or use of resources in order to ensure consistency and understandable baseline across the Company portfolio.

o Roadmap of activity drivers / interdependencies.

o Transparent link to activity planning and estimating and reporting processes.

o Defined KPIs for opex forecasting process.



Qualifications

Graduate or equivalent in finance discipline preferred but not essential



Skills & Experience

Experience of working with complex finance business processes ideally within the oil and gas industry.

Highly numerate and processes strong analytical skills

Proven experience in a fast paced environment.

Proven track record of working well in a team environment.

Working within the up-stream oil & gas industry across a number of operational and service areas is preferred but not essential

Oil and gas industry experience preferred



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 914118







