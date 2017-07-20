Business Development Director

About the Role:

10 years + business development experience?

Extensive upstream network with major operators?

Engineering degree?

Progressive Global Energy are working with the market leader in water treatment and technology. With unprecedented growth projected for 2017 they are looking to capitalise on the market and diversify their customer base and portfolio. This position will require someone to develop their oil and gas customer base primarily within Houston but also covering North America.

This role reports to the Senior VP whilst working closely with C level management. The successful candidate will produce the North America strategy and expectations (how to grow annual bookings), identify and capture new sources of revenue within assigned accounts and develop, implement and manage project plans in conjunction with the other business units.

Strong relationship skills and interpersonal qualities will be required as this role will involve a combination of key account management and business development.

The successful candidate will need:

- 10 years + BD experience

- Exceptional network within Houston upstream sector

- Based or able to be based in Houston (relocation assistance will be provided).

- Engineering degree is preferred

