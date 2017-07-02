About the Role:

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER - OIL & GAS - DUBAI



My client are a Global Oilfield Services Company (Testing, Commissioning, Audit Specialists) and looking to hire an individual with a background in Inspections of Lifting Gear, NDT and knowledge in both the Upstream and Downstream market as well as Audits. The successful candidate will cover the entire Middle East region, including Dubai, Oman, Qatar & Pakistan and have 5-10 years of Middle East Experience bringing a strong client base to turn around business within 3 months. Candidates with experience of selling services into drilling contractors are preferred.



