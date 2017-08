About the Role:

The Role:

This position is open to Saudi nationals only.



Business Development Manager Job Responsibilities:

Builds market position by locating, developing, defining, negotiating, and closing business relationships.



Business Development Manager Job Duties:

* Identifies trendsetter ideas by researching industry and related events, publications, and announcements; tracking individual contributors and their accomplishments.

* Locates or proposes potential business deals by contacting potential partners; discovering and exploring opportunities.

* Screens potential business deals by analyzing market strategies, deal requirements, potential, and financials; evaluating options; resolving internal priorities; recommending equity investments.

* Develops negotiating strategies and positions by studying integration of new venture with company strategies and operations; examining risks and potentials; estimating partners' needs and goals.

* Closes new business deals by coordinating requirements; developing and negotiating contracts; integrating contract requirements with business operations.

* Protects organization's value by keeping information confidential.

* Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating in professional organizations.

* Enhances organization reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Closing Skills, Motivation for Sales, Prospecting Skills, Sales Planning, Selling to Customer Needs, Territory Management, Market Knowledge, Presentation Skills, Energy Level, Meeting Sales Goals, and Professionalism.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide.