Business Development Manager - Construction

About the Role:

The Role:

Performing as Business Development Manager for construction section of the construction business, the BD Manager has good understanding and timely

updating of the local and regional markets for construction as well as all current and potential client's products. With the input from CE, CTC Manager & support from other

BLs manager, he/she defines and deploys the development strategies for each period as well as relevant area.



The Company:

Our client is a global leader in inspection and certification



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

University degree with Technical background

A least 8 years experience in the sales position for construction projects

Must have good understanding of services for construction project, real estate

Wide network of contacts in project management, project developer, construction consultant



