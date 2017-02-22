Company
Spencer Ogden
Location
Manila
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Sales and Marketing Jobs
Job ID
525258
Posted on
Wednesday, February 22, 2017 - 2:38am
About the Role:Business Development Manager - Renewable Energy - Philippines
Our client is a one of the leading global consulting companies within renewable energy and they are now looking to expand their business throughout the Philippines market.
One of their higher priority openings this year is for a Business Development Manager to identify projects, develop their network and to execute contracts for hydropower, solar and wind.
Therefore we are now looking to speak with experienced individuals with at least 10 years' experience in business development within the Philippines market.
Prior experience within Renewable energy is a must.
This is an exciting opportunity to spearhead the growth of a business widely known around the world for their excellence within the engineering consulting space.
This is an exciting opportunity to spearhead the growth of a business widely known around the world for their excellence within the engineering consulting space.
Many Thanks!
For more information about this role please contact our Singapore office
Spencer Ogden Energy Pte Ltd
Agency License Number: 13C6321
