About the Role:

Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Business Manager for their Shetland Operations. Based in Shetland, the successful candidate will take accountability for the safety, man management, profitability and development of the site.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Responsible for promoting and encouraging safe working practices and initiatives, the Business Manager will also provide operational management and direction to ensure maximum utilisation of resources in the delivery of service level agreements.

The successful candidate will also provide guidance and leadership to all direct reports whilst developing and maintaining working relationships with customers, colleagues and suppliers.

Managing the on-plan delivery of the budget for the division (revenue and expenditure), the Business manager will ensure the division is operating within all legislative parameters and corporate governance procedures.

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Prior experience within a similar operational role within logistics is essential. Applicants should also be commercially and contractually aware and be able to create and manage budgets within financial parameters.

A strong and decisive leader with the ability to take challenging situations in their stride, motivate teams to get results and meet service delivery requirements.