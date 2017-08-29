Business Manager (Central Asia)

About the Role:

Providing support in the management of the existing contracts being executed in Kazakhstan.

Development of a strategy to pursue further projects in Central Asia.

Guiding the management team and technical staff on how to pursue further opportunities in Central Asia.

Developing 5 year Business Plan and Business strategy for the Central Asia Business Unit.

Degree qualified in Business Management / Economics

Min 10 years’ experience working in oil and gas and business management

Proven track record in the development of a business stream, preferably in O&G consultancy and engineering.

Performance driven individual with desire to grow a team of sales and technical personnel focusing on the Central Asia Business Unit.

Must speak fluent Russian and English. Advantage also if candidates speaks Kazakh national language.

Must be prepared to travel frequently to Central Asia including Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.

Our client provides safety, risk, and environmental consultancy services to the Oil and Gas (upstream, midstream and downstream), Renewables, Transportation and Nuclear industries, supporting all phases of engineering from Conceptual studies through Detailed Design Engineering support to Decommissioning activities.We are looking for an experienced O&G Business manager to take responsibility for managing and driving their expansion in Central Asia, with particular focus on Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.Key responsibilities of this vital role include;We are looking for candidates with the following skills & experience;The successful candidate will receive a competitive salary and benefits.