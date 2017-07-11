About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Business Systems Manager, based in Westhill Aberdeenshire



Responsibilities will include:

Supporting the Operational Leadership Team (OLT) and/or other Management Forums completing specific focused tasks, to support the continuing improvement in operational excellence and the long-term company strategy.

Understand and promote the use of IT systems and identify opportunities for improvement within the specialist area.

Operate within standardized IT policies, processes, procedures, systems and ensure compliance with these at all times.

Support the relevant aspects of the IT and functional strategy in line with business priorities with a focus on improving the efficiency and delivery of services.

Manage and oversee the development of technical solutions and ensure successful implementation of these within the designated functional area.

Maintain professional knowledge and skills relating to security, compliance, technology and best practices to make recommendations for process, system improvements and cost efficiencies across company business systems.

Collaborate with leadership across all functions to drive decisions and execution plans. Develop & maintain positive working relationships with the business.

Assist to build a business systems roadmap to include business process design, system implementations, project management, change management, training and information security compliance.

Support continuous improvement and evaluate impact and prioritisation of individual projects.

Understanding client requirements to design comprehensive strategies for delivering successful projects.

Manage the vendor relationships and third party outsourcing.

Manage the administration and proactive maintenance of the ERP system along with other line of business applications.



Qualifications/Experience

Essential

Educated to Degree level in IT.

Relevant experience in people/project management.

Considerable experience with international business requirements, policies and processes.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to work with all levels of stakeholders.

Considerable ERP experience.

Technical background with an understanding of technology architectures.

Solid understanding of the software development lifecycle.

Considerable environment management experience.



Preferred

IFS Apps 9 experience.

Oracle experience.

Qlikview experience



Permanent posiiton



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 914993















