Buyer - 1 Year Contract

About the Role:

Based in Rosyth, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Buyer for a 1 year Fixed Term contract. The role requires the successful candidate to deliver year on year savings targets against project budgets and take responsibility for procurement of all AFE purchases, including negotiations, terms and conditions, payment terms, pricing and service levels.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Buyer will be involved in supply chain strategy and approach, developing, leading and managing the procurement process whilst maintaining fixed pricing schedules, maximising long term agreements and ensuring global requirements are considered.

Other duties include:

* Manage utility contracts to maximise cost saving opportunities, i.e. Gas, Electricity, Water* Manage service contracts, i.e. Landscaping, Security, Cleaning, Canteen, Franking Machine* Manage lease contracts, i.e Forklifts, Copiers, Vehicles* Manage Inter-company transactions, inventory movements ensuring deadlines are met* Support other divisions as and when required

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Candidates must have previous experience (or equivalent combination of education and experience) in a Buyer role and should be CIPS Qualified or working towards the qualification.

Knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, PeopleSoft, or other ERP system is also required.