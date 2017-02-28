Company
Amec Foster Wheeler
Location
Midrand
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
Job ID
528859
Posted on
Monday, February 27, 2017 - 8:05pm
About the Role:
Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting a Buyer for our Midrand office.
* Handle accomplishment of all duties delegated by the Senior Buyer or Procurement Manager
* Manage procurement of allocated commodities at lowest cost consistent with material requisitions, departmental and project requirements and at correct delivery point within scheduled time limits
* Handle accomplishment of the duties listed in this job description either personally or by delegation to supervise personnel in accordance to their duties
* Handle competence and performance of supervised personnel within applicable procedures, schedules, and manhour and cost budgets
Skills / Qualifications
* Degree in Business or Engineering (or similar)
* 3-5 years experience in Project Engineering environment
* Understanding of general practices, procedure and methods of procurement
* Proficient in using MS Suite software
