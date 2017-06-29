Company
About the Role:
Based in Aberdeen, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Buyer to join their Procurement Team.
Working in a team of 5, the successful candidate will be responsible for placing and managing POs, progressing and expediting outstanding orders and reviewing & improving procurement procedures.
The role requires liaising with internal departments including Project Engineers (to coordinate schedules), attending internal meetings and taking accountability for reviewing and improving procurement procedures.
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Prior experience within a procurement role is essential, preferably with a history of buying machined parts, electronic components.
CIPS qualified and experience of CAD software is also required.
