About the Role:

Based in Aberdeen, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Buyer to join their Procurement Team.

Working in a team of 5, the successful candidate will be responsible for placing and managing POs, progressing and expediting outstanding orders and reviewing & improving procurement procedures.

The role requires liaising with internal departments including Project Engineers (to coordinate schedules), attending internal meetings and taking accountability for reviewing and improving procurement procedures.

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Prior experience within a procurement role is essential, preferably with a history of buying machined parts, electronic components.

CIPS qualified and experience of CAD software is also required.