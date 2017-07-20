About the Role:

The Role:

Fircroft are seeking a Buyer for an Oil & Gas company within the North West



Type of Role: Permanent

Salary & Package: TBC

Start: ASAP

Working Hours: 40 hrs per week



Work as part of the Supply Chain team conduct Purchasing Activities in accordance with approved procedures & support the smooth running of the department

Commercial Understanding of the Terms & Conditions of Purchase Confident approach to negotiating terms & conditions & the close out of commercial matters. Excellent contract administration

Procurement Proficient in the procurement of goods & services, in accordance with procedures

Legal Understand & be able to implement Company Anti-Bribery and Corruption Procedure Demonstrable knowledge & understanding of the limitations & risk associated with procuring Understand when to seek guidance from senior members of procurement or legal

This role requires someone with a positive can do attitude with a strong character & lots of confidence to achieve good results. The individual must have robust communication, influencing, negotiation & relationship management skills. A proactive approach to tasks and eye for detail with the ability to manage and prioritise your own workload. The ability to use initiative & respond to ad hoc duties/issues and queries with a high level of proficiency in Microsoft Office applications, especially Word & Excel.

Within the following areas of responsibility a self-managed collaborative, flexible & proactive approach will be required in order to ensure that all company and key project objectives are achieved on time:

The management and procurement of packages as defined by Company Project Managers & Contract Holders, from initially receiving the product scope through to the delivery of the material/equipment procured on the project in accordance with approved procedures & project strategy.

Management of company Purchasing Card for minor transactions < £500 or where expedited payment is required

Management of Purchase Orders (from Purchase Request to Purchase Order approval)

Confidentiality Agreements, relating to procurement activity

Conduct of Executive Team reviews of Contract Strategies & Recommendations to Award, in accordance with Company procedures

Document management for the Supply Chain function

The following duties will need to be conducted in a self-managed collaborative, flexible & proactive way in order to ensure that all company & key project objectives are achieved on time:

Prepare pre-qualification of suppliers sourcing & selecting suppliers, developing a clear picture of the company's capability& potential performance for the supply chain

Prepare & run formal Invitation to Tenders incorporating Company & Project specific requirements with a view to obtaining a sufficient number of competitive bids.

Work with Contract Holder to prepare a commercial analysis & evaluation of bids received

Negotiate contracts, improved prices & terms of business with suppliers & review opportunities to make cost savings utilising negotiation a procurement best practice tools and methods.

Place Purchase Orders for materials, goods & services in line with specified cost, quality and delivery targets to meet the requirement of the programme and parameters of the project.

Ensure continuous supply of required materials, goods and services & communicate any supply problems which may pose a risk or impact on the programme.

Regular reporting to Project Manager and Contract Holder on supplier performance & purchase order status, planned deliveries to site highlighting any potential risks & opportunities whilst identifying any areas of concern.

Manage the Supplier Portal database, to ensure it is up to date & fit for purpose

Assess and evaluate Suppliers & undertake Performance Reviews to ensure contract compliance and manage performance improvement activities whilst building successful & joint long-term solid relationships for both the company and its suppliers.

Documenting Supply Chain weekly meetings, compile action list and follow up for closeout

Arrange meetings with Project Manager/Contract Holders as required to facilitate visibility of procurement requirements

Prepare reporting input for monthly and quarterly reports

Prepare Contract Management register, scheduling required reviews with Contract Holders

Identify & implement areas for improvements within the Supply Chain by attending workshops, Lessons learned sessions etc. Suggest improvements in the Procurement Process



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Formal qualifications

CIPS qualified or equivalent

Registrations

Membership of Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply

Knowledge & experience of purchasing & contract administration

Excellent literacy& numeracy skills required, together with working knowledge of SAP.

A minimum of three years' experience in Supply Chain in Oil & Gas, Infrastructure, Construction or a similar field



