About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently looking for a Buyer to work on the engineering and project management services for an Unconventional Gas Development Program in Saudi Arabia. We are committed to managing the program from our Al-Khobar office where the project management team will be based for the duration of the contract. This represents an excellent development opportunity for individuals interested to work in Saudi Arabia, with most assignments expected to be for at least one year's duration with the opportunity of further extension for the right candidates.

We have been awarded contracts by our client for the provision of engineering and project management services for their Unconventional Gas Development Program. The program covers current field development in 3 different parts of Saudi Arabia with potential further field developments to be added later as the Program develops and expands. The Unconventional Gas development program is focused on increasing gas production via the development of shale gas and tight gas resources in the Kingdom. The new sources of gas are intended to displace middle and heavy distillate fuels currently used in power generation within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

* Assume the duties of the Principal Procurement Engineer and Principal Buyer as appropriate when so directed* Comply with, make known to supervised personnel and check their compliance with the following: Procurement Procedures and Work Practices, Project Procurement Execution Plan, Nondisclosure / Secrecy Agreements and Project Supplier List* Develop contacts with Suppliers' personnel* Maintain the respect of Suppliers and their representatives by adherence to code of conduct and business ethics, corporate policies, procedures and work practices* Maintain awareness of the materials supply situation including area sources, price levels and current deliveries* Prepare and issue the following as required: Procurement Plans, Solicitation of interest, Nondisclosure agreements, Pre-screen questionnaire and RFQ documents* Receive bids and arrange formal bid opening where applicable. Maintain a tender control log* Formulate and agree Bid Evaluation Plan* Distribute check and carry out commercial evaluation of bids* Prepare quotation summaries, and quotation summary variations and make recommendations. Distribute as required by the Project Procurement Execution Plan* Prepare and issue Commercial Bid Evaluation Report & Recommendation* Formulate and agree negotiating strategy, if required* Arrange and attend pre-order meetings with Suppliers. Issue notes of meetings in accordance with project distribution matrix* Prepare and issue purchase orders as per the approved quotation summaries* Maintain a complete data base of all procurement activities in a systematic way for easy tracking* Keep all relevant parties fully informed of status* Provide post order management. Expedite as required* Prepare, maintain, and issues Material Progress Reports on a regular basis, which reflect the progress of all purchased equipment & materials* Maintains good working relationships with suppliers to ensure optimum use of their resources toward meeting our goals* Obtain all required Supplier drawings, documents, data books, manuals etc. at the required time and in the specified quantities as per the SDI* Recommend to the Project Procurement Manager any necessary visits to Suppliers to apply pressure to maintain or improve performance. Visit Suppliers' works if instructed* Liaise with inspection organisation to obtain inspection of equipment and materials* Release materials for shipment* Ensure the correct finalisation of orders in accordance with project procurement execution plan* Assist in the settlement of back charges and discrepancies when requested by authorised construction personnel* Participate in audits as and when required

Skills / Qualifications:

* University Degree* 8 to 10 years' experience in the Oil and Gas or related engineering industries* Previous experience with Amec Foster Wheeler and Aramco is an advantage.* Procurement and sub-contracts experience in PMC, EPCM, LSTK and LSPB* Communication and co-ordination skills, computer knowledge* Highly motivated, well organized, resourceful, and proactive* Possess good interpersonal skills with sound written and oral communication skills* Flexible approach and able to work under pressure with a can-do attitude and a desire to win