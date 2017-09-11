About the Role:

Based in Alloa, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Buyer to procure goods and services in line with business requirements.

Applicants must have demonstrable experience of Purchasing and supplier management and be able to grow Supplier relationships through direct visits, performance reviews and collaboration initiatives.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Buyer will be involved in the negotiation of purchase savings, improving lead times and supplier on time delivery performance. You will be required to communicate progress of ordered goods and services to internal stakeholders as well as taking responsibility for the administration of Supplier Database (new supplier request forms, amendment of existing supplier details, processing supplier questionnaires etc).

Other duties include:

* Analyse the purchase spend to identify potential for setting up Framework Agreements (including retrospective turnover agreements) and strategic Alliances/Partnerships* Ensure that goods and services are procured only from approved sources in accordance with Supplier Selection and Approval Procedure* Request detailed and documented proposals (RFP - for contracts) or quotes (RFQ for one off purchases) as required* Carry out analysis and prepare comparison matrix to demonstrate overall effectiveness prior to contract award* Ensure that all information, drawings and procedures called for on a planned purchase order, purchase requisition or any relevant specification, are managed by Document Control* Place purchase orders and ensure compliance with authorisation matrix and approval list* Ensure that official acknowledgements to Purchase Orders are received for all high value/critical product direct spend orders* Expedite goods and services to ensure on-time delivery to specified locations* Rationalise the Vendor database by setting up partnerships and Framework Agreements with key strategic vendors and measure compliance using supplier scorecards* Work to department KPIs and in accordance with documented policy and procedures* Utilise available tools and systems (e-sourcing, e-procurement, performance scorecards and spend analysis database as and when required

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge of procurement principals and techniques including commercial awareness, analysis, preparation and reporting of purchase spend is required.

Prior experience of service business is highly advantageous, ideally within an engineering environment.

CIPS Level 4 (or working towards) is desirable but not essential.