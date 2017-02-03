Buyer - Junior and Senior positions available

About the Role:

A market leader in Semi-conductor technology is currently looking for both Senior and Junior Buyers to join the team at their R&D centre of excellence near Bristol.

The Senior Buyer position would provide responsibility for all suppliers within an assigned commodity base, providing support on tactical accounts whilst actively managing the top 20 suppliers within this portfolio on areas such as pricing (reductions/increases), stock holding, capacity planning, risk mitigation, obsolescence, quality issues etc.

You would be tasked to create and develop a commodity specific strategy including short/medium and long term plans addressing cost and lead time reductions. The postholder will be required to manage projects fully by means of carrying out the necessary analysis, market research etc.

The Junior Buyer would be responsible for raising purchase orders using the MRP system and ensuring that suppliers are capable of meeting factory requirements with respect to material supply of good components, on time and in a responsive, consistent and cost effective manner.

You would also be tasked with identifying problem areas and resolving short and long term supply issues. This will involve expediting, organising business reviews with suppliers, establishing improvement plans to improve responsiveness, seeking agreement to implement buffer stocking and kanban systems.

To apply for this position you will need a good understanding of manufacturing supply chain principles e.g. buffer/safety stock, lead time, Work in Progress and Kanban systems. You must be confident to work independently and be the primary company contact for small to medium volume supplier accounts.

This position would provide a salary of £28,000 - £40,000 depending upon experience level plus an excellent benefits package including 25 days holiday, generous pension scheme, life cover, health cash plan, personal development & training plans, annual salary reviews and company bonus scheme.

If you would be interested in this position then please reply immediately or call Seth on 0117 9388 088