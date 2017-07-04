About the Role:

The Role:

The next phase is to enter production and due to continued growth, my client is looking for a specialist Buyer (Mechanical Components) with automotive experience to effectively drive sourcing activities and support the 'end to end' operational Company requirements.



We are looking for a specialist buyer in mechanical components to work closely with our engineering team.



Your responsibilities will include



*Purchasing goods, materials, components and services in line with cost, quality and delivery targets

*Researching and sourcing required products and raw components at the best price within the required location

*Forging professional relationships with suppliers and developing an effective network identifying the appropriate geographic region for specific components

*Effectively negotiating the best price, delivery and cost timescales available

*Developing good working relationships with the internal team and keeping abreast of current and future requirements of products, anticipating needs, planning and updating the team appropriately

*Driving continuous improvement in procurement with appropriate considerations for safety compliance, quality and efficiency

*Keeping up to date with market trends and strategies and evaluating new opportunities as appropriate



The Company:

Specialises in the design and production of fully electric commercial vehicles



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

- Previous purchasing experience

- Mechanical Components purchasing experience

- Automotive Industry

- Technical Automotive understanding



About Fircroft:

