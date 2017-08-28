Buyer - Purchasing Department

About the Role:

The Role:

Reporting to Purchasing Team Leader



Job Purpose

Perform purchasing activities for a wide range of global and locally sourced materials and services.



Ensure:

Cost-effective and timely purchase of materials

Purchasing activities are performed in accordance company Purchasing Policy

Proper quality assurance of materials purchased





Duties, Responsibilities, Performance Standards & Percentage of Time:

Percentage of Time Duty or Responsibility

1) 65% Purchasing: Provide an efficient cost-effective materials, supplies and services.

Ensure all purchase requisitions for materials, supplies and services are converted to a purchase order or agreement as appropriate.

Monitor vendor delivery performance and document any delays, quality non-conformance, quantity discrepancies and pricing issues.

Develop knowledge on new laws and regulations, market developments and new products relevant to company operations.

Develop and maintain an up-to-date knowledge of government laws and import and export restrictions relating to materials necessary to support company operations.

Maintain an up-to-date knowledge of import license requirements applicable to countries in which company operates.

Interpret and maintain an up-to-date knowledge of relevant Turkmenistan tax regulations such as Withholding Tax.



2) 15% Liaison and coordination: Provide procurement process and procedure guidance to Company departments.

Follow and adhere to company purchasing policies and procedures.

Liaise with Logistics Department to obtain current information on import license requirements for countries in which company operates.

Coordinate with end users to explore opportunities for improvement in the purchasing process and compliance with company Purchasing Policy.



3) 10% Control: Policy, procedure and risk mitigation.

Ensure sourcing and supply of all materials is in compliance with company Purchasing Policy.

Ensure the import or export of materials complies with applicable customs regulations.



4) 5% Reporting: Prepare reports in support of purchasing activities.

Support vendor performance issues to Head of Purchasing to establish vendor performance records and support vendor evaluation process.



5) 5% Coaching, Training and Mentoring: Actively contribute to the development of staff.

Support department staff in meeting needs for employee training, development and skill gap closure.

Coach employees in order to build their knowledge and skills.

Mentor staff to ensure appropriate succession management.

Motivate employees by encouraging, recognizing and rewarding superior performance.



Job Factors



Minimum Education Level Required - Higher Secondary School Level and / or ISM / CPP certifications



The minimum years of experience required: (All qualification listed must be job related) - 5 years purchasing and logistics experience within the oil and gas industry



The amount of supervision required to job holder employee (How and to what extent, is the employee's work checked?)

Level 2 - General Supervision

Some delegation of responsibility, some independence of routine matters. Incumbents exercise some control over both the technical and administrative aspects of work. Objectives may be set for the position, but the incumbent often works independently.



The analytical skill required (What is the complexity or standardization of the tasks which are performed?)

Level 2 - Complex

Work is typically varied within the subject area and complex, but standardized.

Responsibility is limited, but some evaluation, originality or ingenuity is required. Other work teams are impacted by the work performed in this position.



Internal Customer - All departments, including staff in the Dubai office and in the field office

External Customer - Vendors



