C# Developer

Company 
G2 Recruitment
Location 
West Midlands,England
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID 
602675
Posted on 
Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 12:10pm
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

Please note this contract falls within IR35 so you will be required to work through an umbrella company.

Good afternoon,

My client in the West Midlands requires a C# Developer for a 4-6 month contract (extentions likely).

Skills/experience



* 2+ years of C# development
* This project will be working on large scale files so any experience with this is beneficial
* Public sector experience is also beneficial but not essential

If you're interested in this position please reply ASAP with you availability, rate and CV.

We also offer a referral scheme at g2 so if you know anyone else who might be interested plesae forward on my details.

Kind regards,

Stella