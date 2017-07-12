Company
Location
Salary
Job Type
Category
Job ID
Posted on
Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 12:10pm
About the Role:
Please note this contract falls within IR35 so you will be required to work through an umbrella company.
Good afternoon,
My client in the West Midlands requires a C# Developer for a 4-6 month contract (extentions likely).
Skills/experience
* 2+ years of C# development
* This project will be working on large scale files so any experience with this is beneficial
* Public sector experience is also beneficial but not essential
If you're interested in this position please reply ASAP with you availability, rate and CV.
We also offer a referral scheme at g2 so if you know anyone else who might be interested plesae forward on my details.
Kind regards,
Stella
