CAD Design - Cooling

About the Role:

The Role:

MAIN GOALS AND OBJECTIVES



To determine and review design options and, upon selection, to design, detail and release components and systems in accordance with the technical, cost, quality and delivery targets in line with the Company's product plan.



RESPONSIBILITY/TASKS AND CUSTOMERS



Developing and maintaining technical knowledge/capability.

a. Self education through evaluating competitor vehicles, reading technical literature and maintaining a network of contacts within the industry and educational establishments.

b. Developing and maintaining sufficient understanding of the mechanical systems/components.



Accountable for defining and planning own work for approval by Functional Manager.

a. Develop feature definition in line with project specified functionality, legal, cost, weight and timing requirements.

b. Identify detailed parts content for assigned features



Accountable for design of components/systems which, when introduced into production, are safe, legal and otherwise fit for purpose.

a. Identify and analyse alternative design solutions to satisfy functional, technical, legal and styling specifications, in line with engineering strategies, initially from existing supplier capability, but if necessary through initiating/conducting original design/development.

b. Through consultation/agreement with Engineer/Functional Manager, select appropriate solution.

c. Design and release for prototypes and production the overall system to integrate with whole vehicle system requirements to satisfy agreed targets.

d. Collaborates closely with other engineers/senior engineers, particularly those who are dependent upon their control devices to operate their components/systems.



Accountable for timely parts release for prototypes and production and for timely delivery of all product engineering activities to ensure timely vehicle launch to quality and cost.

a. Responsible for CAD 3D packaging and 2D detail design of components and systems, and Responsible for structuring and uploading parts within CAD environment.

b. Accountable overall for parts CAD release to Purchase and Manufacturing in line with parts timing targets loaded in the company part level timing system.

c. Manage, monitor and, if necessary, expedite supplier and/or external design house activities concerned in the design of the prototype parts (which may also be necessary to support initial production).



SKILLS & EXPERIENCE



Substantial experience working as a design engineer in the automotive industry.



QUALIFICATIONS



Appropriate engineering degree or extensive experience.

Must hold IBM accredited Catia V5 certificate



The Company:

Is a leading Automotive manufacturer with a reputation for outstanding quality the world over. With demand increasing and an upturn in production, there is a need to bring further skills into the business to deliver on current and future projects.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.