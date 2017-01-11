CAD Design Technician - Electrical

Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Leeds,West Yorkshire,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Designer Jobs
Job ID
515298
Posted on
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 3:25am
About the Role:
CAD electrical design engineer autoCAD wire wiring circuit CAD autodesk CAD design Technician
The role will be for a for a electrical cad techician/cad technican to join them on a contractual basis, they have an immediate need for cad technicians to work with thier febrication/prduction teams, the role will be to create designs for wiremen/technician to wire control panels.
START: ASAP
LOCATION: Leeds
DURATION: 6 Month Rolling
RATES: Market Rates
Specification:
CAD Design (2D required)
Electrical/control panel/wiring design experience
Design for production experience
Any power projects experience is very beneficial
