Company
Orion Group
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Designer Jobs
Job ID
554380
Posted on
Tuesday, May 2, 2017 - 5:03am
About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of CAD Designer, based in Aberdeen
Immediate Start - One months' duration
Autocad experience
3D Inventor experience
Piping and instrument diagram experience
If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 914018
Apply