CAD Engineer / Technician

Company 
G2 Recruitment
Location 
Bedfordshire,England
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
609105
Posted on 
Monday, July 24, 2017 - 6:30am
Apply 
About the Role:

Good morning,

My client based in Bedfordshire requires a CAD engineer / Technician for a 3 month initial (extentions likely).

Skills/experience



* Inventor experience
* A background in any type of engineering / FMCG / sheet metal / precision engineer / SPM

Please note my client are interviewing tomorrow to start Monday.

If you're interested in this position please apply with your updated CV ASAP.

We also offer a referal scheme at g2 so if you know anyone else who might be interested please forward on my details.

Kind regards,

Stella