Calibration Technician-Metering

About the Role: Spencer Ogden are seeking a calibration technician to join our client who specialise in metering manufacturing based in Kent.



Our client are a global engineering and technology specialist. Due to growth at their site in Kent they are seeking a Calibration Technician to join them on a permanent basis. As the calibration technical you will be working on electrical meters that are used within conventional power plants and renewable sources. You will also be developing new metering calibration systems , fault finding, and managing stakeholders internally as well as externally. This role will also see you visiting client sites and be an expert on their metering products.



To be considered you must

- Have an electrical engineering background

- Experience in developing calibration systems

- Be proactive

- Have worked in laboratory settings

- Excellent communication skills

- Stakeholder management

- Prior experience in metering would be an advantage



