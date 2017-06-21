Company NES Global Talent Location Kings Mountain Salary $35 to $50 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs Job ID 591575 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: CAPITAL PROCUREMENT BUYER



Typical responsibilities will include:

Create Purchase Orders in SAP

Set up Vendors in SAP

Manage a Procurement Card including monthly reconciling

Manage bidding processes for capital project equipment and services ensuring a fair and efficient bidding process, clear communication, and optimum bidder selection

Work with project managers to develop procurement plans for capital projects. Participate in executing the plan from project development to warranty execution, as needed.

Enforce compliance with corporate policies, and educate internal customers on these policies and guidelines.

Work with corporate Capital Procurement and the local project team to adjust procedures where necessary to meet the needs of the project and function in the regional business environment.

Communicate effectively with the project team and with leadership to ensure success of the project.

Actively support an environment of ethical work practices

Help support safe working conditions and safe work practices

Identify, communicate and execute cost reduction opportunities

Work in close alignment with Corporate Purchasing to leverage existing supply contracts.

Identify sources for materials and services as needed



Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.