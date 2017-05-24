Cashier / Accounts Assistant

Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Stonehaven,Aberdeenshire,Scotland
Salary
£12 to £13 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID
571629
Posted on
Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 6:09am
About the Role:We are seeking an experienced Cashier for our client based just south of Stonehaven. You would need your own transport as the location is not well served by public transport.
Role starts c29th May 2017 for an initial period of 3-6 months.
Ideally you will have experience of Bank of Scotlands " Corporate Online" system (prev known as Hobbs)
Experience of working as a Cashier in a busy office environment.
