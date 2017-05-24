Cashier / Accounts Assistant

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Stonehaven,Aberdeenshire,Scotland Salary £12 to £13 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs Job ID 571629 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are seeking an experienced Cashier for our client based just south of Stonehaven. You would need your own transport as the location is not well served by public transport.



Role starts c29th May 2017 for an initial period of 3-6 months.



Ideally you will have experience of Bank of Scotlands " Corporate Online" system (prev known as Hobbs)



Experience of working as a Cashier in a busy office environment.



