CAT3 SSE Supervisor/Authorised Person

Work Scope

Working within a small team to undertake supervision of cable installations within operational SSE substations

To hold the necessary CAT3 authorisation and ensure safety for the system is achieved

To execute all activities safely and efficiently to agreed work plans, safety management system requirements and best working practices.

To receive and hold the necessary CAT3 authorisation to oversee safety from the system within any operational SSE substation.



Qualifications/Experience

Essential:

SSE CAT3 Authorisation

CSCS Safety Passport

Past history of working on SSE substation projects



Desirable:

IPAF - MEWP License

Telehandler ticket

SMSTS

Site supervision experience