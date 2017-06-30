Category Specialist

About the Role:

The Role:

* Help manage all procurement activity across expenditure categories, including the creation and implementation of category plans that will ensure delivery in line with business objectives, regulatory requirements and the landing of all value negotiated

* Support category assessments to generate innovative opportunities and robust strategic sourcing plans.

* Report changes and updates through proactive governance

* Source and procure a range of goods and services across one or more expenditure categories ensuring optimum value for money within defined service and quality criteria.

* Identify opportunities for, lead and evaluate competitive tenders and proposals for the supply of goods and services negotiating with suppliers on all commercial and contractual matters and applying judgement as to what constitutes an acceptable level of contractual risk and supply resilience.

* Provide support to the Category Manager in complex negotiations through data, market or other analysis.

* Draft, negotiate and obtain agreement to commercial contracts ensuring that operational and commercial risks to business are fully understood and minimised



The Company:

Subsidiary of major energy company, operating offshore gas fields and onshore gas processing terminals.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Degree educated or equivalent and/or appropriate experience in work experience

* Understanding of general and contract law.

* Clear understanding of Category Management principles.

* Knowledge of end to end Category Management including market insight, business partnering, negotiation, on-going supplier management and governance.

* Confidence and credibility with excellent communication and relationship management skills

* Pro-active, flexible, resilient, motivated and results oriented.

* Advanced skill using MS Office including Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

* Ability to meet deadlines/deliver on promises.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Membership of CIPS (or equivalent) preferred



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.