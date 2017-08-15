About the Role:

The Role:

Catia v5 CAD Engineer Structures, Body Engineering Creation of CAD geometry in support of issue resolution for Virtual Series culminating in M1DJ and FDJ programme milestones. Provide CAD support, leading and progressing the design in line with the programme timescales and deliverable cadence Ensure data is up to date and reflects the required levels of maturity at any given point in time Liaise with other areas within Body Engineering, other affected functional areas, the supply base and programme teams, to ensure system compatibility issues are resolved in a timely manner.



Skills Required:

1.)Catia v5 is a minimum requirement

2.)Proven project time line management

3.)Tce



The Company:

Our Client is a world leading Automotive OEM which is responsible for some of the most iconic 4x4's & Sports Cars produced. Due to the huge demand for current models and substantial investment in future projects there is a requirement for more resources across the business in engineering & manufacturing on a contract basis.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Any person supplied should have a valid UK driving licence and meet the medical requirements of clients facilities. Successful history as a CAD Designer/Engineer in the automotive sector AVA knowledge or potential for AVA



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

Working knowledge of project delivery processes, GPDS / FPDS / PPAP Working knowledge of change management processes, AIMS, WERS, PACN Ideally degree educated



About Fircroft:

