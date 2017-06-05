CDL Driver Interview Day - Louisiana - 28th June

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Shreveport
Salary 
$18 to $22 Per hour
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Trade Jobs
Job ID 
581369
Posted on 
Monday, June 5, 2017 - 6:54am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

CDL DRIVER INTERVIEW DAY - SHREVEPORT - WED JUNE 28TH

Progressive Global Energy are currently working with a leading oilfield service company and we are looking to recruit 60+ CLASS A CDL DRIVERS.

IF YOU CAN ATTEND THE INTERVIEW IN SHREVEPORT ON JUNE 28TH YOU HAVE AN OUTSTANDING CHANCE OF BEING HIRED!

These positions will be on a 6 month contract - hire basis and are rotational.

A typical good rotation is 15 days on 6 days off - however this is subject to change.

Pay Rate is as follows;



* $17-$22ph
* 37 cents per mile for first 400 miles travelled per day to and from the wellsite.
* $35 bonus for Hazmat and oversized loads
* mileage reimburesement up to 500 miles when travelling to other locations.

INTERVIEWS ARE HAPPENING ON 06/28 - APPLY NOW OR TEXT/CALL ME ON +12109619589.

Good Luck!


