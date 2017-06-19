CDL Truck Drivers Rotational Positions

Company
Progressive GE
Location
Chicago Heights
Salary
$18 to $22 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Trade Jobs
Job ID
591366
Posted on
Monday, June 19, 2017 - 6:18am
About the Role:
CDL DRIVER INTERVIEW DAY - CHICAGO - THURSDAY JUNE 22ND
Progressive Global Energy are currently working with a leading oilfield service company and we are looking to recruit 60+ CLASS A CDL DRIVERS.
IF YOU CAN ATTEND THE INTERVIEW IN CHICAGO JUNE 22ND YOU HAVE AN OUTSTANDING CHANCE OF BEING HIRED!
These positions will be on a 6 month contract - hire basis and are rotational.
A typical good rotation is 15 days on 6 days off - however this is subject to change.
ALL HOUSING IS PAID FOR!
Pay Rate is as follows;
* $17-$22ph
* 37 cents per mile for first 400 miles travelled per day to and from the wellsite.
* $35 bonus for Hazmat and oversized loads
* mileage reimburesement up to 500 miles when travelling to other locations.
INTERVIEWS ARE HAPPENING ON 06/22 - APPLY NOW OR TEXT/CALL ME ON +12109619589.
Good Luck!
Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.
Apply