About the Role:

Major Duties and Responsibilities

- Provide the required linkage between the Board of Directors and the Executive Management Team, and provide them with adequate information to carry out their responsibilities.

- Provide advice, guidance, direction, and authorization to the Executive Management Team to carry out major plans and procedures, consistent with established policies.

- Assist the Board of Directors in setting strategic goals, objectives, budgets, policies, and procedures to enhance its market share, profitability and return on investment.

- Conduct a strategic review of performance on a regular basis to determine whether the company is meeting its short-and long-term objectives (increase in profits, increase in market share, return on investment, etc).

- Develop, in coordination with the Executive Management Team, an integrated business plan that optimises market share and profitability of existing or new activities.

- Set department's high-level goals, objectives and plans and work with them on attaining such goals by closely monitoring their operations.

- Review the operating results of the company & compare them to established objectives and goals, and follow-up to ensure appropriate measures are taken to correct unsatisfactory results.

- Establish and maintain an effective system of communications throughout the company to ensure that the responsibilities, authorities, and accountability's of all executives are clearly defined and understood.

- Periodically review and check the performance of the Executive Management Team and recommend remedial action and improvements.

- Promote the companies direction and momentum, its business performance, the positive external impact (image), internal business climate, people and services.

- Act as the principal public relations officer of the company and represent them with major customers, government entities, the financial community, and the public.

- Ensure development of an effective organisational structure and the promotion of a positive internal climate in which management development for succession is nurtured.

- Delegate some responsibilities to appropriate executives in order to ensure smooth running of the company.

- Conduct annual performance appraisal for all executives and recommend salary adjustments, rewards and promotions.

- Monitor the adherence of employees to guidelines, policies and procedures.

- Recruit, develop, manage and motivate executives and employees reporting to him.

Requirements

- Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Business Administration (MBA is preferred) or equivalent experience with a minimum of 20 years of related experience.

- Extensive executive-level management experience (10+ years). - Extensive Real Estate Industry experience (5+ years).

- Strong visionary with proven leadership qualities and an entrepreneurial mind-set.

- Political awareness, professional expertise, financial orientation, self-starting initiative, cross cultural awareness, organisation astuteness and team spirit.

- Ability to select, develop and motivate necessary management talent to maintain the company's overall objectives.

- Strong interpersonal skills such as leadership, communication, persuasion, motivation, loyalty, and openness.

- Must be a professional of unquestionable integrity, credibility, and character.

- Proficiency in both English and Arabic Language would be an advantage.





Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.