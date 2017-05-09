About the Role:

Partner with the project manager/work effort lead to integrate business change management activities into the project plan

Track the execution of business change management deliverables

Identify, track and develop business change impact communication and training deliverables

Identify and document stakeholder impacts, and manage the required change efforts resulting from the stakeholder analysis

Partner with the project team, business representatives, and Corporate Communications to develop communication strategy and tactics

Partner with the project team and business representatives to develop training strategy and rollout

Provide business change management support to project team, stakeholders, and business change management team

Identify, escalate, and develop tactics to address business change management issues and/or possible barriers that may impact the project deployment to project leadership

Provide business change management guidance and insight to Project Manager and team

Ensure all Business Change Management activities are effectively executed according to Project Management Office Change Management Methodology

5+ years of experience as a business change management analyst on medium to large projects within a major corporate environment.

Strong oral and written communication skills

Receptive and adaptable to changing situations and priorities

Ability to lead/facilitate meetings and/or workshop.

Understands the "people" side of change and is able to coach/guide individuals through organizational transitions

Has strong analytical skills and is able to take action/resolution on issues

Strong interpersonal and relationship building skills

Results oriented, and thrives well in a team environment

Ability to proactively identify potential organizational and operational risks that may impact the delivery of the initiative

Ability to recommend strategy and tactics to circumvent obstacles and mitigate risks

The primary responsibility of the Business Change Management Analyst is stakeholder engagement and business change impacts. This position will work directly with the Project Manager, project team, and business stakeholders to plan, develop, and execute various business change management tasks (i.e. Stakeholder Analysis, Communications Analysis, and Training Analysis). The person will be part of the Business Change Management team and will provide input into the overall Project Management Office project plan.