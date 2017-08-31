About the Role:
Job Title: Chemist
Ref No: 2017-8808
Location: Repsol Assets
Duration: Adhoc
Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.
Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.
Basic purpose of the job:
Carry out chemical analysis, sampling, monitoring activities on process and utilities systems to maximise production efficiency and assure compliance with all statutory regulations and objectives
Main Duties
Carry out chemical sampling, monitoring and analysis to support production operations including but not limited to:
Oil-in-water
PWRI water quality
BS&W sampling and analysis
Residual chlorine and oxygen content
Potable Water quality monitoring and sampling for onshore analysis
H2S sampling and Analysis
Gas Analysis
Potable water sampling
Compile and issue Laboratory daily report. Update and maintain Laboratory manual
Monitor and adjust chemical dosage rates to comply with range limits.
Support Chemical trial and tests
Utilise Chemical reporting database (CMCR)
Ensure comprehensive records and logs are maintained and effective handovers are carried out at shift and crew change
Participate in Root Cause Analysis activities to improve process reliability
Identify and propose ideas and solutions that will increase efficiency in production, cost or time without loss of integrity and present to management
Support and improve team performance by sharing knowledge and best practices.
Participate in WGE competence scheme including any multi skilled role in accordance with the relevant competence framework
Adopt a flexible working attitude to provide support across all departments to ensure team success
Create, maintain & enhance effective working relations and identify and minimise interpersonal conflict
Maintain effective communication with all work colleagues at all levels
Demonstrate knowledge and understanding of relevant legislation and be able to apply it in the workplace
Health & Safety
Ensure all work is conducted in full compliance with Talisman's HS&E policy, procedures and Safety Management System and any statutory requirements or obligations
Be familiar with and follow the Talisman Golden Rules for Health and Safety at all times
Comply with all relevant Wood Group HS&E policies and procedures where appropriate
Actively participate and support all Talisman and Wood Group Health, Safety & Environmental plans, initiatives and improvements
Carry out all activities in accordance with ISSOW including the following:
Comprehensive and detailed Risk Assessments and Toolbox Talks
Stop and re-asses any job where change is identified
Report all accidents and incidents
Carry out Emergency Response duties in accordance with Talisman's requirements
Specific Training / Specialist Skills
HNC or Degree in Chemistry
Talisman ISSOW Level 1
TMax User
CMCR Database
DECC discharge water procedures