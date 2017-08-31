About the Role:

Job Title: Chemist

Ref No: 2017-8808

Location: Repsol Assets

Duration: Adhoc

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Carry out chemical analysis, sampling, monitoring activities on process and utilities systems to maximise production efficiency and assure compliance with all statutory regulations and objectives

Main Duties



Carry out chemical sampling, monitoring and analysis to support production operations including but not limited to:

Oil-in-water

PWRI water quality

BS&W sampling and analysis

Residual chlorine and oxygen content

Potable Water quality monitoring and sampling for onshore analysis

H2S sampling and Analysis

Gas Analysis

Potable water sampling

Compile and issue Laboratory daily report. Update and maintain Laboratory manual

Monitor and adjust chemical dosage rates to comply with range limits.

Support Chemical trial and tests

Utilise Chemical reporting database (CMCR)

Ensure comprehensive records and logs are maintained and effective handovers are carried out at shift and crew change

Participate in Root Cause Analysis activities to improve process reliability

Identify and propose ideas and solutions that will increase efficiency in production, cost or time without loss of integrity and present to management

Support and improve team performance by sharing knowledge and best practices.

Participate in WGE competence scheme including any multi skilled role in accordance with the relevant competence framework

Adopt a flexible working attitude to provide support across all departments to ensure team success

Create, maintain & enhance effective working relations and identify and minimise interpersonal conflict

Maintain effective communication with all work colleagues at all levels

Demonstrate knowledge and understanding of relevant legislation and be able to apply it in the workplace

Health & Safety

Ensure all work is conducted in full compliance with Talisman's HS&E policy, procedures and Safety Management System and any statutory requirements or obligations

Be familiar with and follow the Talisman Golden Rules for Health and Safety at all times

Comply with all relevant Wood Group HS&E policies and procedures where appropriate

Actively participate and support all Talisman and Wood Group Health, Safety & Environmental plans, initiatives and improvements

Carry out all activities in accordance with ISSOW including the following:



Comprehensive and detailed Risk Assessments and Toolbox Talks

Stop and re-asses any job where change is identified

Report all accidents and incidents

Carry out Emergency Response duties in accordance with Talisman's requirements

Specific Training / Specialist Skills



HNC or Degree in Chemistry

Talisman ISSOW Level 1

TMax User

CMCR Database

DECC discharge water procedures